CIBC Remains a Buy on CCL Industries (CCDBF)

CIBC analyst Scott Fromson maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries (CCDBF) today and set a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.03, close to its 52-week low of $33.89.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CCL Industries with a $47.84 average price target, implying a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$69.00 price target.

CCL Industries’ market cap is currently $6.41B and has a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.02.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; Innovia; and Container. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.