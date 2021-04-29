CIBC Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

In a report released today, Bryce Adams from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF), with a price target of C$26.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.53, close to its 52-week low of $11.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 73.4% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and Capstone Mining.

Torex Gold Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.18.

Based on Torex Gold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $252 million and net profit of $91.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $190 million and had a net profit of $35.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TORXF in relation to earlier this year.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.