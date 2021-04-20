CIBC Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Manulife Financial (MFC)

In a report released today, Paul Holden from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on Manulife Financial (MFC), with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.01, close to its 52-week high of $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manulife Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.21, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.25 and a one-year low of $10.86. Currently, Manulife Financial has an average volume of 3.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MFC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canada-based Manulife Financial Corp. is a financial services company, which provides financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and other international markets.