CIBC Reiterates Their Hold Rating on CGI Group (GIB)

In a report released today, Stephanie Price from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on CGI Group (GIB), with a price target of C$105.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.89, close to its 52-week high of $87.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Price is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Price covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Maxar Technologies, and Enghouse Systems.

CGI Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CGI Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion and net profit of $343 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.05 billion and had a net profit of $290 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.