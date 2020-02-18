CIBC Reiterates a Buy Rating on Canopy Growth (CGC)

CIBC analyst John Zamparo reiterated a Buy rating on Canopy Growth (CGC) yesterday and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Zamparo ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.3% and a 27.6% success rate. Zamparo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, and HEXO.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canopy Growth with a $24.14 average price target, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.74 and a one-year low of $13.81. Currently, Canopy Growth has an average volume of 8.9M.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite.

