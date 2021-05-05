CIBC Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

In a report released today, Jamie Kubik from CIBC reiterated a Sell rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF), with a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 41.1% success rate. Kubik covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paramount Resources with a $10.31 average price target.

Based on Paramount Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $202 million and net profit of $311 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $260 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRMRF in relation to earlier this year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.