CIBC Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on BlackBerry (BB)

In a report released yesterday, Todd Coupland from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry (BB), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Coupland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Coupland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, Celestica, and Exfo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BlackBerry with a $7.56 average price target, a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.29 and a one-year low of $4.86. Currently, BlackBerry has an average volume of 5.84M.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software and services, which focuses on securing and managing Internet of Things endpoints. It offers a platform comprised of communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions.