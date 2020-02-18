CIBC Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on IGM Financial (IGIFF)

CIBC analyst Paul Holden maintained a Buy rating on IGM Financial (IGIFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.74, close to its 52-week high of $30.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Manulife Financial, and Sun Life Financial.

IGM Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IGM Financial’s market cap is currently $7.09B and has a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.12.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IGM Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate & Other.