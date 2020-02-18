CIBC Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Enbridge (ENB)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Catellier from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge (ENB), with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.20, close to its 52-week high of $43.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Catellier is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 77.8% success rate. Catellier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $43.08 average price target.

Based on Enbridge’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $638 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $897 million.

Enbridge, Inc. engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Green Power and Transmission and Energy Services.