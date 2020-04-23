CIBC Maintains Their Hold Rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

In a report released today, Bryce Adams from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Adams covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Largo Resources, Lundin Mining, and Centerra Gold.

Torex Gold Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33.

Based on Torex Gold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $190 million and net profit of $35.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $1.4 million.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.