CIBC Maintains Their Hold Rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

Christine Brown- April 23, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT

In a report released today, Bryce Adams from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Adams covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Largo Resources, Lundin Mining, and Centerra Gold.

Torex Gold Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Torex Gold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $190 million and net profit of $35.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $1.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts