CIBC Maintains Their Hold Rating on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Sedran from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF), with a price target of C$76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.74, close to its 52-week high of $56.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Sedran is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Sedran covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Toronto Dominion Bank, Canadian Western Bank, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for National Bank of Canada with a $53.26 average price target, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$72.50 price target.

Based on National Bank of Canada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $446 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $403 million.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other.