CIBC Maintains Their Hold Rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu maintained a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) today and set a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

Kirkland Lake Gold has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.53, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Kirkland Lake Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $107 million.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.