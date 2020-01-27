CIBC Maintains Their Hold Rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

CIBC analyst Robert Sedran maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) on January 24 and set a price target of C$79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Sedran is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 66.2% success rate. Sedran covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Nova Scotia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.14.

The company has a one-year high of $58.22 and a one-year low of $50.36. Currently, Bank Of Nova Scotia has an average volume of 737.4K.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.