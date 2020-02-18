CIBC Maintains a Buy Rating on Bombardier (BDRBF)

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier (BDRBF) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 65.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bombardier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.42, implying a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Desjardins also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Bombardier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $15 million.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.