CIBC Keeps Their Hold Rating on TMX Group (TMXXF)

CIBC analyst Paul Holden maintained a Hold rating on TMX Group (TMXXF) yesterday and set a price target of C$127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.05, equals to its 52-week high of $94.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Manulife Financial, and Element Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TMX Group with a $98.47 average price target, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$129.00 price target.

TMX Group’s market cap is currently $5.29B and has a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.04.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The company provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community.