CIBC Keeps Their Hold Rating on Pretium Resources (PVG)

CIBC analyst CIBC World Markets reiterated a Hold rating on Pretium Resources (PVG) yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.21.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pretium Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.74, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.55 and a one-year low of $7.74. Currently, Pretium Resources has an average volume of 1.27M.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.