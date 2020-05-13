CIBC Keeps Their Hold Rating on New Gold (NGD)

In a report released today, Anita Soni from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on New Gold (NGD), with a price target of $1.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Soni is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Soni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newcrest Mining, Newmont Mining, and TMAC Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Gold with a $0.92 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.56 and a one-year low of $0.39. Currently, New Gold has an average volume of 6.59M.

New Gold Inc. is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.