CIBC Keeps Their Buy Rating on SSR Mining (SSRM)

CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining (SSRM) on February 21 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.77, close to its 52-week high of $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

SSR Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.20, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on SSR Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.49 million.

SSR Mining, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal projects. It focuses on the Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.