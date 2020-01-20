CIBC Keeps Their Buy Rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera maintained a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.3% and a 39.0% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Freeport-McMoRan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.21, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $8.43. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has an average volume of 20.34M.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.