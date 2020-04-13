CIBC Keeps Their Buy Rating on Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

CIBC analyst Mark Petrie maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Tire (CDNAF) today and set a price target of C$134.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Petrie covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Gildan Activewear, and Primo Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Tire with a $103.84 average price target, implying a 55.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $118.00 and a one-year low of $46.80. Currently, Canadian Tire has an average volume of 1,280.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Tire sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories, and vehicle fuel through a 1,700-store network of company, dealer, and franchisee-operated locations across Canada. Aside from the namesake banner, stores operate primarily under the Mark’s, SportChek, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers. The company acquired Helly Hansen, a Norwegian sportswear and workwear brand, in 2018. The firm also operates and holds majority ownership of a financing arm (Canadian Tire Financial Services; 20% owned by Scotiabank) and a REIT (CT REIT; Canadian Tire owns about 70% of the unit).