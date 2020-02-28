CIBC Keeps a Hold Rating on Ritchie Bros (RBA)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Fromson from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros (RBA), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.46.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ritchie Bros with a $44.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.16 and a one-year low of $31.84. Currently, Ritchie Bros has an average volume of 367K.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus.