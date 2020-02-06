CIBC Keeps a Hold Rating on Norbord (OSB)

In a report released yesterday, Hamir Patel from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Norbord (OSB), with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.93, close to its 52-week high of $31.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 41.9% success rate. Patel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Stella-Jones, and Cascades.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norbord with a $33.87 average price target.

Based on Norbord’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28 million.

Norbord, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of wood-based panelboards and related products. Its products are used in the construction of new homes or in the renovation and repair of existing structures. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.