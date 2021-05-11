CIBC Keeps a Buy Rating on Tucows (TCX)

CIBC analyst CIBC World Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Tucows (TCX) yesterday and set a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.85.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tucows is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.74.

Tucows’ market cap is currently $848M and has a P/E ratio of 144.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCX in relation to earlier this year.

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company, which engages in the provision of domain names, email, and other services. The company operates through the following segments: Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services; value added services; and portfolio services. The Network Access Services segment sells retail mobile phones and services to individuals and small businesses through the Ting website. It also offers services under four brands: OpenSRS, YummyNames, Hover, and Ting. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.