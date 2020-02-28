CIBC Keeps a Buy Rating on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Catellier from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline (PBA), with a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Catellier is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Catellier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Inter Pipeline, Gibson Energy, and TC Energy.

Pembina Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.58, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

Pembina Pipeline’s market cap is currently $19.1B and has a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: liquids and natural gas pipelines, conventional pipeline assets, transmission pipeline assets, oil sands, and heavy oil assets.