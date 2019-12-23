CIBC Keeps a Buy Rating on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

CIBC analyst Jon Morrison maintained a Buy rating on Cenovus Energy (CVE) on December 21 and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Morrison has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.8% and a 37.4% success rate. Morrison covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Precision Drilling, and Canadian Natural.

Cenovus Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.16, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cenovus Energy’s market cap is currently $12.12B and has a P/E ratio of 22.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.