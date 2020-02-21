CIBC Initiates a Buy Rating on Mosaic Co (MOS)

CIBC analyst Jacob Bout initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Mosaic Co (MOS) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.47, close to its 52-week low of $17.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Bout is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 43.8% success rate. Bout covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Stantec, and Nutrien.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mosaic Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.86, implying a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.91 and a one-year low of $17.36. Currently, Mosaic Co has an average volume of 4.33M.

The Mosaic Co. engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes.

