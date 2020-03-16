CIBC Downgrades Invesque (MHIVF) to Hold

CIBC analyst Chris Couprie downgraded Invesque (MHIVF) to Hold today and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.30, equals to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Couprie is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Couprie covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesque is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.79.

The company has a one-year high of $7.75 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Invesque has an average volume of 3,447.

Invesque, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living and medical office properties.