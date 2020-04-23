CIBC Believes Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Cosmos Chiu from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND), with a price target of C$12.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.46, close to its 52-week high of $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Chiu covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Sandstorm Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.36, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sandstorm Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24 million and net profit of $5.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.46 million and had a net profit of $2.75 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.