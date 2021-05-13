CIBC Believes Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Still Has Room to Grow

CIBC analyst Jamie Kubik reiterated a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) yesterday and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.40, close to its 52-week high of $7.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 41.7% success rate. Kubik covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Freehold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.38, which is a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.56 and a one-year low of $2.35. Currently, Freehold Royalties has an average volume of 34.62K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FRHLF in relation to earlier this year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.