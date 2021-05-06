CIBC Believes Fortis (FTS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, CIBC World Markets from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Fortis (FTS), with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.44, close to its 52-week high of $44.96.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortis with a $48.17 average price target.

Based on Fortis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion and net profit of $348 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.33 billion and had a net profit of $363 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTS in relation to earlier this year.

Fortis, Inc. is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy that distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean. The Non-Regulated segment consists of energy Infrastructure which is primarily comprised of long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and a gas storage facility in British Columbia; and Corporate & Other that includes expenses and revenue items not specifically related to business operations. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John’s, Canada.