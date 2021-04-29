CIBC Believes Canfor (CFPZF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Hamir Patel from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Canfor (CFPZF), with a price target of C$41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.91, close to its 52-week high of $27.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 67.6% success rate. Patel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Mercer International, and Resolute Forest.

Canfor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.59, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report issued on April 23, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.81 and a one-year low of $6.06. Currently, Canfor has an average volume of 24.48K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CFPZF in relation to earlier this year.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp. The company was founded by John G. Prentice and L.L.G. Bentley in 1938 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.