CIBC Believes Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Still Has Room to Grow

CIBC analyst Jamie Kubik maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) today and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.45, close to its 52-week high of $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.4% success rate. Kubik covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Advantage Oil & Gas with a $2.92 average price target, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.51 and a one-year low of $1.03. Currently, Advantage Oil & Gas has an average volume of 68.56K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AAVVF in relation to earlier this year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.