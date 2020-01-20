CI Financial (CIFAF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CI Financial (CIFAF), with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.68, equals to its 52-week high of $17.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

CI Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.60.

Based on CI Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $105 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $106 million.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates in the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.