Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on March 12, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.40, close to its 52-week high of $49.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chuy’s Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $45.20, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on February 25, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Chuy’s Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.71 million and net profit of $1.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $94.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHUY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Saed Mohseni, a Director at CHUY sold 7,250 shares for a total of $312,040.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.