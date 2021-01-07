Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Receives a Buy from Stephens

In a report released today, James Rutherford from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Rutherford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chuy’s Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.25, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.29 and a one-year low of $7.28. Currently, Chuy’s Holdings has an average volume of 122.3K.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.