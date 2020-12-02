Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Chuy’s Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chuy’s Holdings’ market cap is currently $487.4M and has a P/E ratio of -55.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.42.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.