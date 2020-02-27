Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chuy’s Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

Chuy’s Holdings’ market cap is currently $370.2M and has a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.90.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.