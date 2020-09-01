Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), with a price target of $24.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Ruth’s Hospitality, and Cheesecake Factory.

Chuy’s Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

The company has a one-year high of $29.45 and a one-year low of $7.28. Currently, Chuy’s Holdings has an average volume of 250.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Ira Zecher, a Director at CHUY sold 2,850 shares for a total of $55,974.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.