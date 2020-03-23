Church & Dwight (CHD) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Church & Dwight (CHD), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Church & Dwight is a Hold with an average price target of $73.29.

Based on Church & Dwight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $143 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHD in relation to earlier this year.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products.