Church & Dwight (CHD) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Church & Dwight (CHD), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 67.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Church & Dwight with a $86.17 average price target.

Church & Dwight’s market cap is currently $20.69B and has a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment offers personal care products, household and over-the counter products in Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil. The Specialty Products segment consists of sales to businesses which participated in different product areas, namely animal productivity, specialty chemicals, and specialty cleaners. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.