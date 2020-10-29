Chubb (CB) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Buy rating on Chubb (CB) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $132.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.6% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Horace Mann Educators, and Ameriprise Financial.

Chubb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.82, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $167.74 and a one-year low of $87.35. Currently, Chubb has an average volume of 1.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in August 2020, John Lupica, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of CB bought 1,596 shares for a total of $99,973.

ACE Limited operates as an holding company, which provides commercial property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance-North American P&C, Insurance-North American Agriculture, Insurance-Overseas General, Global Reinsurance and Life. The Insurance-North American P&C segment has five operating businesses: ACE USA, ACE Westchester, ACE Bermuda, ACE Private Risk Services and ACE Commercial Risk Services. The ACE USA business distributes coverage through retail brokers and provides a broad array of specialty property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products and risk management services to corporate clients across the U.S. and Canada. The ACE Westchester business is specialized in excess and surplus lines specialty products, including crop insurance and specialty agribusiness coverage distributed through independent agents, as well as property, inland marine, casualty, professional lines, and environmental liability products distributed through wholesale brokers. The ACE Bermuda business writes excess liability, property, political risk and directors and officers insurance worldwide. The ACE Private Risk Services business provides high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella and recreational marine insurance. The ACE Commercial Risk Services business offers specialty insurance products and solutions for small businesses through several distribution channels. The Insurance-North American Agriculture segment comprises the North American based businesses that provide a variety of coverages in the U.S. and Canada including crop insurance, primarily Multiple Peril Crop Insurance and crop-hail through Rain and Hail Insurance Services, Inc. as well as farm and ranch, and specialty P&C commercial insurance products and services through the ACE Agribusiness unit. The Insurance-Overseas General segment has the following businesses: ACE International and ACE Global Markets. The ACE International business engages in the retail broker-distributed business outside of North America. The ACE Global Markets business is a London-based excess and surplus lines business that includes a syndicate on the Lloyd’s trading floor. These businesses write a variety of coverage, including property, casualty, professional lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, construction risk, accident and health and specialty consumer-oriented products. This business also includes the international operations of Combined Insurance, which provides specialty accident and supplemental health insurance products to middle-income consumers in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Global Reinsurance segment provides solutions for customers ranging from small commercial insured to multinational ceding companies. It offers products, such as property and workers’ compensation catastrophe, directors and officers, professional liability, specialty casualty and specialty property. The Life segment has business, including ACE Life, which provides traditional life insurance protection and savings products to meet the needs of individuals and groups in a growing number of countries throughout Asia, Latin America and the Middle East; Combined Insurance that distributes specialty individual accident and supplemental health and life insurance products targeted to middle income consumers in the U.S. and Canada; and ACE Tempest Life Re, which provides specialty life reinsurance products to life insurers. ACE was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.