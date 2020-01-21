Chromadex (CDXC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Chromadex (CDXC) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Chromadex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

The company has a one-year high of $4.95 and a one-year low of $2.68. Currently, Chromadex has an average volume of 272.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDXC in relation to earlier this year.

Chromadex Corp. is a nutraceutical company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It operates through the following segments: Ingredients, Consumer Products, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Ingredients segment offers NIAGEN in an ingredient form to partners.