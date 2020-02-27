Chromadex (CDXC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Chromadex (CDXC) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 43.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chromadex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, a 79.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chromadex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chromadex Corp. is a nutraceutical company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It operates through the following segments: Ingredients, Consumer Products, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Ingredients segment offers NIAGEN in an ingredient form to partners.