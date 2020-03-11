Chromadex (CDXC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and B.Riley FBR gave Chromadex (NASDAQ: CDXC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Chromadex today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chromadex with a $6.33 average price target, implying an 80.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Chromadex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.22 million.

Chromadex Corp. is a nutraceutical company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It operates through the following segments: Ingredients, Consumer Products, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Ingredients segment offers NIAGEN in an ingredient form to partners.