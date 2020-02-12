Chromadex (CDXC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Chromadex (CDXC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW International, Williams-Sonoma, and Capri Holdings.

Chromadex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

The company has a one-year high of $4.95 and a one-year low of $2.68. Currently, Chromadex has an average volume of 263.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDXC in relation to earlier this year.

Chromadex Corp. is a nutraceutical company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It operates through the following segments: Ingredients, Consumer Products, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Ingredients segment offers NIAGEN in an ingredient form to partners.