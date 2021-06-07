Chromadex (CDXC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Chromadex (CDXC) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Chromadex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, a 66.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.66 and a one-year low of $3.82. Currently, Chromadex has an average volume of 1.05M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chromadex Corp. is a nutraceutical company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It operates through the following segments: Ingredients, Consumer Products, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Ingredients segment offers NIAGEN in an ingredient form to partners. The Consumer Products segment sells TRU NIAGEN to improve health by safely raising NAD levels. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment provides product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services to the clients in the food, supplement, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in September 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.