Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Johann Rodrigues from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF), with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Rodrigues covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, RioCan Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $9.87, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Desjardins also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $2.7B and has a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. Its portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. The company operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.