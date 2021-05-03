Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on April 30, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF), with a price target of C$15.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 79.4% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment with a $11.54 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.50 and a one-year low of $8.45. Currently, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 552.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PPRQF in relation to earlier this year.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. Its portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. The company operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.