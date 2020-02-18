Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Johann Rodrigues from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF), with a price target of C$15.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.41, close to its 52-week high of $11.46.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $11.42, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on February 13, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$15.25 price target.

Based on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $222 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $213 million.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. Its portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores.