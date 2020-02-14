Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Jenny Ma from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF), with a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 76.9% success rate. Ma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and Cominar Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $11.43, implying a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$15.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.46 and a one-year low of $9.88. Currently, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 834.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. Its portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores.